MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s banking sector profit shrank to 500 million roubles ($7.2 million) in May from 32 billion roubles in April, the first full month of a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said on Monday.

In the first five months of 2020, Russian banks made a profit of 561 billion roubles ($8.1 billion), the central bank said. ($1 = 69.2600 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Edmund Blair)