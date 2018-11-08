Financials
November 8, 2018 / 6:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's VTB Q3 profit more than doubles, but misses expectations

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second biggest bank, reported on Thursday third-quarter net profit that more than doubled from a year earlier on higher lending, but still missed analysts’ expectations.

The state-controlled bank said its net profit was 41.2 billion roubles ($623 million) in the third quarter, compared with 17.4 billion roubles in the year-earlier quarter.

Analysts expected VTB to post 45.3 billion roubles, a Reuters poll showed.

VTB said its provisions for non-performing loans stood at 42.4 billion roubles, lower than a poll of 45.4 billion roubles and nearly unchanged from the same period last year. ($1 = 66.1365 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.