Russia, Belarus set gas prices for Jan-Sept -Gazprom

MOSCOW, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom and Belarus Energy Ministry have signed a protocol on gas prices for Belarus for January and February, Russian gas giant Gazprom said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gazprom added in the statement that also the addendums to their transit and supply contracts had been signed, extending them until 2021.

In a separate statement to reporters, Gazprom added these agreements mean the supply and transit contract had been extended for one year from Tuesday but the price had been set for two months only.