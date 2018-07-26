FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Belarus to invite Eurasian Development Bank, Russian banks for bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, July 26 (Reuters) - Belarus will invite the Eurasian Development Bank and three Russian lenders to arrange an issue of Belarusian bonds on the Russian market, a Belarusian government said in a decree published on its website.

The government has ordered the ministry to sign an agreement with Gazprombank, Sovcombank and Otkritie bank.

Minsk had said it wanted to place a small volume of rouble-denominated bonds on the Russian market next year to refinance its external debt repayments.

Belarus has $16.4 billion in external debt and this year will spend over $3.5 billion on repayments and servicing it. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

