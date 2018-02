MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia has postponed the introduction of temporary restrictions on imports of milk and some dairy products from Belarus to March 6, the TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing Russian agricultural safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor.

The watchdog had initially announced that a ban, triggered by food safety concerns, would be in place from Feb. 26. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)