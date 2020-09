MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Russian companies have proposed keeping the current pricing formula for oil supplies to Belarus in 2021, Belarus news agency Belta reported.

A pricing row between Moscow and Minsk at the beginning of the year led to oil flows almost drying up from Russia to its neighbour. The dispute was later resolved. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)