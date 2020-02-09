Company News
February 9, 2020 / 11:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Boeing plane makes hard landing in northwest Russia, no one injured

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A Boeing airliner with 96 people onboard made a hard landing in northwestern Russia on Sunday after its tail hit the runway, Russian news agencies reported, citing emergency officials.

Nobody was injured when a UTair aircraft, en route from Moscow, landed at the airport of Usinsk, a town in the Komi Republic some 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) from Moscow.

Russia’s civil aviation authority said the hard landing was due to a problem with the chassis. It said all passengers and crew had safely left the aircraft. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Potter)

