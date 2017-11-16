FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreigners' share of Russian bonds at all-time high, central bank says
November 16, 2017 / 2:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Foreigners' share of Russian bonds at all-time high, central bank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The share Russian treasury bonds held by foreign investors reached an all-time high at the beginning of last month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Foreigners’ share in rouble-denominated OFZ bonds climbed to 33.2 percent as of Oct. 1 from 31.6 percent on Sept. 1, the data showed.

Separately, central bank data showed that foreign investors increased their holdings of Russia sovereign Eurobonds to $14.562 billion as of Oct. 1, which accounts for 36.6 percent of all the Russian Eurobonds.

As of July 1, foreigners’ share in Russian Eurobonds was at 31.7 percent. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh/Jeremy Gaunt)

