MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The share of non-resident investors’ holdings of Russian treasury bonds has declined to 27 percent, to the same level it was in 2016, Alexander Afanasiev, CEO of the Moscow Exchange, said on Thursday.

The central bank said on Aug. 8 that the share of treasury bonds held by non-resident investors was 27.5 percent as of the end of July, down from 28.2 percent a month earlier.