Russian dollar bonds fall as U.S. senators introduce new sanctions bill

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russian dollar bonds fell across the curve on Thursday after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a new sanctions bill in response to Moscow’s interference in U.S. elections as well as its activities in Syria and aggression in Crimea.

The 2043 issue lost more than 1.1 cents to trade at 108.8 cents - a one week low, according to Tradeweb data.

The bill includes restrictions on new Russian sovereign debt transactions, energy and projects, Russian uranium imports and new sanctions on Russian political figures and oligarchs. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker)