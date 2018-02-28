Russian bonds join key Bloomberg-Barclays index after S&P upgrade

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign currency bonds have become eligible for the widely-tracked Bloomberg-Barclays Global Aggregate bond index after S&P Global lifted the country back into the investment grade bracket on Friday.

The index provider said in an email that as two of the three main ratings agencies now rated Russia as investment grade: “These bonds are eligible for the Global Agg which contains EM Hard Currency IG bonds.”

“The bonds would reflect in the projected universe of the indices and would be updated with the Russian foreign currency debt inclusion effective from February 26th, and the returns universe as from March 1st.”