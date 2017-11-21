Brazil to investigate Russian claim meat exports contain ractopamine

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will investigate claims by Russian authorities regarding the alleged presence of feed additive ractopamine in pork shipments, the agriculture ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said controls in place would prevent pork meat exports to Russia from containing such a substance. Russia on Monday placed temporary restrictions on imports of pork and beef products from Brazil starting Dec. 1, after ractopamine was found in some shipments. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Jonathan Oatis)