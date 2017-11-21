FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Minerva says Russia has suspended Brazilian beef imports
Sections
Featured
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Media
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Westinghouse eyes bid for Saudi nuclear tender: sources
Exclusive
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Westinghouse eyes bid for Saudi nuclear tender: sources
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2017 / 12:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Minerva says Russia has suspended Brazilian beef imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef processor Minerva SA said on Tuesday that Russian authorities have temporarily suspended bovine meat imports from Brazil, a measure Brazilian authorities have still not confirmed according to the company.

In a statement, Minerva said Brazilian beef will be redirected to other markets, while Russian demand will be met by Minerva units in Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay. According to company statistics, Russia received 6.6 percent of Minerva’s beef exports in the 12 months to end-September. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.