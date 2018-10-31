Brazil 2018 pork exports may rise by 20,000 tonnes after Russian ban lifted

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat-packers may increase overall pork exports in 2018 by 20,000 tonnes to 640,000 tonnes after Russian authorities lifted temporary restrictions on nine local plants, trade group ABPA said on Wednesday.

Ricardo Fantin, ABPA executive director, said in an interview that Brazilian suppliers now await information regarding the demands from the Russian authorities to allow other plants in Brazil to resume exports. “We view the measure as positive even though it only impacted a small number of plants,” he said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Leslie Adler)