Rail link to Russia's Murmansk reopens - RIA

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - The rail service linking the northern port city of Murmansk with the rest of Russia has reopened almost three weeks after a bridge collapsed, a Russian Railways manager said on Friday according to RIA news agency.

The bridge across the river Kola gave way on June 1 after waters swollen by melting snow washed away its foundations, authorities said.

Trains were now using another track that bypasses the fallen bridge, the manager was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)