Russia may still tap Eurobond market with euro issue this year- finance minister

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia does not exclude issuing Eurobonds this year and may consider a euro placement option, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told an investment forum on Thursday.

Siluanov added that Russia, which doubled state rouble OFZ bond offerings this year as it needs cash to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus, plans to gradually cut the offerings at some point. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)