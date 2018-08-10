Russia's fin min says no decision yet on raising revenue from commodities firms

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday the government would draw up a report on the revenue of commodities firms after the Kremlin approved discussion of a proposal to raise additional revenue from metals and mining companies.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin agreed that a proposal should be discussed to prop up the budget by raising further revenue from metals and mining companies, but had made no decision.

Proposals seen by Reuters on Thursday were set out in a letter to Putin from Kremlin economic aide Andrei Belousov.

Siluanov said in a statement that no specific decision had been made as yet with respect to commodities companies. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Polina Ivanova)