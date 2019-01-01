Infant found alive in rubble after Russian gas blast - TASS

MOSCOW, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Rescuers have found a 10-month-old child alive in the rubble of a Russian apartment block that partially collapsed in an explosion, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the local emergency operations centre.

The blast, thought to have been caused by a gas leak, damaged 48 apartments in a 10-storey building in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk on Monday, killing at least seven people with 36 people still missing. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Adrian Croft)