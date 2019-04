MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - The Russian operation of the Burger King fast food chain could hold an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange this year, four banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

VTB Capital, Russian lender VTB’s investment arm, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are among banks organising the IPO, sources said. (Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by David Goodman)