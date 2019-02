(Repeats to attach to alert, no change to text)

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s Baring Vostok Capital Partners said on Monday senior partner Elena Ivashentseva and co-founder Alexei Kalinin are in charge after the head of the fund, senior partner Michael Calvey, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of embezzlement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Paul Tait)