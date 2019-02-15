Russia's Sberbank CEO defends U.S. Baring Vostok founder

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - German Gref, the chief executive of Russia’s biggest state lender Sberbank, said on Friday he hoped the criminal case against Baring Vostok’s founder Michael Calvey would turn out to be a misunderstanding.

U.S. national Calvey has been detained on suspicion of fraud and a court is set to rule on whether to hold him in custody later on Friday. Gref said in a statement that he knew Calvey to be an honest and decent person. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Kirsten Donovan)