Russia detained U.S. founder of Baring Vostok over bank dispute - Interfax

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Private equity group Baring Vostok said on Friday its founder Michael Calvey and three other employees had been detained in Moscow because of a dispute over Vostochny Bank, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Baring Vostok holds a controlling 52.5 percent stake in Vostochny Bank.

Calvey, a U.S. citizen, was detained in Moscow on Thursday on suspicion of fraud, the spokeswoman for Moscow’s Basmanny court Yunona Tsaryova told Reuters earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Katya Golubkova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Edmund Blair)