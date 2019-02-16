Bonds News
February 16, 2019 / 12:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Baring Vostok's Calvey tells Russian court he will cooperate with investigation

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Michael Calvey, the U.S. founder of one of Russia’s biggest private equity firms, told a Russian court on Saturday he would cooperate with an investigation into alleged financial misconduct and comply with terms if put under house arrest.

Calvey, a senior partner at Baring Vostok, was detained on Thursday along with some other executives after investigators accused him and others of embezzling 2.5 billion roubles ($37.73 million).

Moscow’s Basmanny court ordered on Friday that Calvey should be detained for 72 hours, with a new hearing to consider if he should continue to be kept in custody on Saturday.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter

