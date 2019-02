MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A Moscow court has ordered Baring Vostok’s founder Michael Calvey to be kept in custody until April 13.

The Basmanny court’s judge, Artur Karpov, said on Saturday that Calvey, a U.S. citizen, was accused of a “serious crime” and could try to flee. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)