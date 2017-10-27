Russia unlikely to impose capital controls - FinMin

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2017

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Moscow is unlikely to impose capital controls, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Friday.

The Russian government announced earlier this week its plans to discuss a mechanism to introduce capital controls in the event of a severe crisis, focusing at precise criteria and conditions that would be needed to trigger such controls.

“(We) need to reserve a possibility of imposing these restrictions, but it does not mean that we plan to use it,” Siluanov said. (reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

