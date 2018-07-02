Caspian Pipeline Consortium's June oil exports down in mth/mth

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium declined to 1.32 million barrels per day (bpd) in June from 1.35 million bpd in May, Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Monday.

June exports in tonnes stood at 5.015 million, of which 2.098 million were shipped from the Tengiz oilfield and 1.165 million from the Kashagan project.

The CPC terminal on the Black Sea has loaded 278 oil tankers year-to-date, including 46 in June, Transneft said.

The consortium involves Transneft, KazMunaiGaz, U.S. oil company Chevron and Russia’s Lukoil. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)