SOCHI, Russia, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is sticking to its plan to put bailed-out banks up for sale as soon as possible, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a financial conference on Friday.

She said a bigger state role in the banking sector was inevitable as it was going through a clean-up period. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Anastasia Teterevleva Editing by Catherine Evans)