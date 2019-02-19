Russia's bank card fraud up 44 pct in 2018 - c.bank

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The value of unauthorised transactions with bank cards issued in Russia rose 44 percent in 2018 to 1.38 billion roubles ($20.85 million), Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday.

Hacking attacks on corporate accounts or attempts to carry out such attacks increased in 2018 more than seven-fold to over 6,000 instances compared with 851 in 2017, the central bank said in a report on unauthorised money transactions.

The volume of such illegal operations with corporate accounts declined to 1.47 billion roubles in 2018 from 1.57 billion in 2017, it said.

The central bank supported a draft law that envisages giving the central bank the right to block so-called phishing websites and false call centres in order to reduce payment card fraud.

Russian lawmakers have backed this draft law in a preliminary vote, the bank said. ($1 = 66.1825 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Writing by Polina Nikolskaya, Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Ed Osmond)