Russian c.bank says non-resident holders of OFZ govt bonds up in Jan

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday the share of non-residents holding government-issued OFZ bonds grew to 24.4 percent in January from 23.6 percent last year, according to preliminary data.

The bank added that non-residents had invested $306 million into Russia’s eurobonds in December and January, and that they had sold 214 billion roubles worth of foreign currencies last month, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

The central bank is expected to disclose its official data on eurobonds on Feb. 20 and on non-residents’ share of OFZ bonds on Feb. 27. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Tom Balmforth)