Russian cenbank to take wide factors when deciding on key rate next week

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will take into account a wide range of factors when it meets next week to take a decision on its key interest rate, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday when asked whether the central bank might raise the rate.

She also said the central bank, which halted foreign currency purchases earlier this year to curb rouble volatility, will decide when to resume the purchases, made to boost the finance ministry’s reserves, by year-end.

Nabiullina also told reporters the central bank might consider buying OFZ treasury bonds on the market, as well as intervening on the forex market if risks for the financial stability arise. There are no such plans for now, she said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Gareth Jones)