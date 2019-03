MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM) has decided to bid for Asian-Pacific Bank (APB) at a tender on March 14, the lender said on Thursday.

CBM said in a statement that 99.9 percent of APB will be up for sale at the tender.

Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said last month it received an application from CBM for preliminary approval to buy the 99.9 percent stake in APB. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Polina Ivanova)