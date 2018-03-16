FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 9:14 AM / in 16 hours

Russia CDS rise to highest since Feb. 23; nerve agent attack in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Russian debt rose on Friday to the highest level in almost a month after widespread condemnation from the West over a nerve agent attack on British soil.

The United States has also slapped more sanctions on Russian citizens and entities for election meddling and cyber attacks in the most significant steps taken by Washington against Russia since President Donald Trump took office.

Russian five-year credit default swaps were up 1 basis point from Thursday’s close at 108 basis points, according to IHS Markit data, the highest since Feb. 23. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)

