MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday the bank was cutting interest rates more slowly than previously expected because inflationary expectations were not anchored.

Nabiullina, speaking at a news conference, said the bank’s base scenario was for no increase in the key rate, but that if risks emerge, she did not rule out increasing the rate. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Jack Stubbs Writing by Christian Lowe)