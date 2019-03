MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Alexander Zhdanov, head of the Russian central bank’s financial resolution department, said on Wednesday it was considering changing its auction format after it cancelled an auction of Asian-Pacific Bank (APB) earlier this month.

The central bank, which bailed out the mid-sized lender last year, has said it would sell it in 2020. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)