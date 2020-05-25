Russian cenbank says it will continue holding long-term repo auctions as scheduled

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it will continue holding long-term repo auctions to support market liquidity according to its schedule, having earlier cancelled a one-month repo auction, its first since 2013.

The one-month repo auction on Monday was canceled as the central bank received only one bid. The bank said such an outcome was not unexpected and just confirmed that the current liquidity level in the banking system is sufficient. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Angus MacSwan)