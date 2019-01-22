Russia c.bank ready to provide up to 77 bln rbls to Moscow Industrial Bank

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is ready to provide up to 77 billion roubles ($1.16 billion) to support Moscow Industrial Bank, Deputy Governor Vasily Pozdyshev said on Tuesday.

The central bank said earlier it would bail out Moscow Industrial Bank, the 33rd largest lender in the country by assets, and that the bank it would continue to operate as usual and there would be no moratorium on creditors’ claims.

Moscow Industrial bank has 128 billion roubles in non-performing or potentially non-performing assets, Pozdyshev said.