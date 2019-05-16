Russia cenbank expects to recover $15.5 bln of rescued banks' assets

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank expects to recover within five years around 1 trillion roubles ($15.5 billion) of assets of banks it has bailed out in the past few years, Deputy Governor Vasily Pozdyshev said on Thursday.

The central bank has shut dozens of banks and rescued several major lenders in the past few years, which, according to rating agency Fitch, has already required spending of around $80 billion.