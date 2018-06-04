FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia c.bank says spent $24.2 bln on banks' rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank had to spend 1.5 trillion roubles ($24.2 billion) on rescuing troubled lenders and is now looking forward to selling stakes in these banks as soon as possible, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

Within a few months in 2017 the central bank had to rescue three major banks - Otkritie, B&N and Promsvyazbank - after shutting hundreds of troubled lenders in the past few years as it cleans up the country’s banking sector. ($1 = 61.9970 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra)

