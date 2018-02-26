FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 9:47 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Russia c.bank says state should not increase its share in banking sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia controls around 66 percent of the Russian banking sector but wants to avoid further increasing its share, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

Speaking at a session of Russia’s upper house of parliament, Nabiullina said the central bank should take into account banks’ credit ratings instead of the size of their capital when giving lenders access to state funds. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

