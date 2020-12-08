Russia central bank sees need in restrictions for retail investors

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank considers restrictions on retail investors buying complex financial-market products necessary o protect them from possible losses, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.

A record-high number of Russians turned to trading this year amid coronavirus lockdowns and low interest rates, buying into shares in foreign companies offered on Russian markets.

The rapid increase in the number of amateur, or so-called non-qualified investors, raised the central bank’s concerns about the consequences of their trading.

“We suggest ... introducing direct restrictions for selling to non-qualified investors complex financial products, such as structural products, with leverage, with a foreign component,” Nabiullina said.

“I realise that this will likely cause a negative reaction among financial houses, but we count on your support here,” Nabiullina told the upper house of parliament.

The central bank has previously tried to strengthen its grip on retail investors by calling on Russian brokerages to primarily offer Russian stocks to retail clients, to make their money work for the economy at home rather than being invested in companies abroad. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Larry King)