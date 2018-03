MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that the injection of large sums of money into banks subject to bailouts will not have an impact on inflation.

She said that the bailout funds would add to a structural liquidity surplus, but that the central bank knew how to deal with that. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Jack Stubbs Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Andrew Osborn)