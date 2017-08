MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Monday it will issue 150 billion roubles ($2.5 billion) of three-month OBR bonds from Aug. 15.

The sale will be the first of OBR bonds, the central bank's liquidity absorption tool, to carry a coupon, which the bank said in a statement will be equal to its key rate, currently 9 percent. ($1 = 59.9875 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Catherine Evans)