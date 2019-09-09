Foreigners curb holdings of Russian OFZ bonds in August - c.bank

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The share of Russia’s OFZ treasury bonds held by foreign investors fell to 29% in August from 30% in July, the Russian central bank said on Monday.

The central bank added that fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow had not caused any significant OFZ bond sales by foreign investors.

Foreign investors’ holdings of the bonds fell by 18 billion roubles ($275 million) last month.

On average, the share of foreign investors taking part in OFZ auctions in August stood at 38%, the central bank said.

Demand for OFZ bonds, which are auctioned weekly by the finance ministry, serves as a gauge of global market sentiment toward Russian assets. ($1 = 65.3864 roubles)