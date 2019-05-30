Foreigners increased holdings of Russian OFZ bonds in May - c.bank

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Foreign investors increased their holdings of Russian OFZ treasury bonds in May, with banks and funds from developed markets the main buyers of Russian paper, Central Bank Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.

Non-residents’ share among holders of rouble-denominated OFZ bonds rose to 29.4% as of May 28, Yudayeva said, up from 27.8% in early May.

Demand for OFZ bonds has buttressed the rouble in the last few months and is seen as a gauge of investor sentiment towards Russian assets. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)