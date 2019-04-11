Foreigners raised holdings of Russian OFZ bonds in March to 26.2 pct

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Foreign investors increased their holdings of Russian OFZ treasury bonds to 26.2 percent by the end of March from 25.5 pct at the end of February.

“This increase is the largest in the last 18 months,” the central bank said. “The growth of investments in the first quarter fully covered the outflow of non-residents’ funds from the OFZ market from August to December 2018.”

In March, non-residents mainly increased their investments in OFZ with a long maturity date, the central bank said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Jan Harvey)