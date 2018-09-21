Foreigners' share in Russian govt bonds declines in Aug - c.bank

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Foreign investors in August kept on reducing their holdings of Russian government bonds, known as OFZs, bringing their share to 26 percent by the end of August, the central bank said in a regular report on financial markets on Friday.

As of Aug. 1, the share of non-resident investors’ holdings of Russian OFZ treasury bonds stood at 28 percent, the banks data showed earlier

The central bank also said that the Russian financial system was currently stable, even though market volatility has been recently elevated by geopolitical risks and investors’ attitude to emerging market risks.

There was no need for special measures to support the Russian banking sector at the moment, the central bank said. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by William Maclean)