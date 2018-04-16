FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 8:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia c.bank to issue new bonds in May -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank plans to issue new bonds in May with eased pricing restrictions, Igor Dmitriev, the regulator’s head of monetary policy, said on Monday.

Dmitriev said the issue conditions would increase the appeal of the central bank’s OBR bonds and help withdraw excess liquidity from the market.

The central bank borrows roubles from the market by selling OBR bonds in order to absorb excessive liquidity from the banking sector.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

