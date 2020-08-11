Russian central bank raises cash growth forecast amid coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday it had raised its rouble cash growth forecast for 2020 due to increased demand for notes amid coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Rouble cash is expected to grow by 1.4 trillion roubles to 1.6 trillion roubles ($19.19-21.93 billion) this year, up from 0.4-0.6 trillion roubles expected earlier, the central bank said in a report on the banking sector liquidity.

The central bank also lowered its year-end forecast for banking sector liquidity to 1.4-2.0 trillion roubles, from 2.2-2.8 billion roubles previously. ($1 = 72.96 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jon Boyle)