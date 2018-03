MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will continue to reduce its key rate gradually and sees “neutral” level for the key rate at 6-7 percent, Elvira Nabiullina, the central bank’s governor, told reporters on Friday.

She also said that the level of the neutral rate can change in the future.