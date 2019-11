MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is concerned by mass leaks of client data from the country’s lenders and wants data protection to be improved, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday, the RIA news agency reported.

Data leaks have been in focus in recent months as the private data of thousands of banking clients has been made available online. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Catherine Evans)